Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 208,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,039.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 195,011 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

