Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $176.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $177.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

