Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $74,582,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 562,684 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2,342.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Bruker by 925.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 362,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 326,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,055 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

