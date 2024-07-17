Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,661 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,289,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,934,000 after buying an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

