Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $251.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.21 and its 200 day moving average is $232.12. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

