Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE WTTR opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WTTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

