Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

