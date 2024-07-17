Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Inogen alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Inogen by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 285,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Inogen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Inogen by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inogen

In related news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares in the company, valued at $38,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Trading Up 6.1 %

Inogen stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inogen

About Inogen

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.