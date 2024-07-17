Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.50 and its 200 day moving average is $254.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.