Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AbbVie by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

ABBV opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.56 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.