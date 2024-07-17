Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AbbVie by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %
ABBV opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.56 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- What is a Dividend King?
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.