Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $12,560,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $52,565,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Standex International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,255,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of SXI opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $189.53.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

