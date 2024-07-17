Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after buying an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,856,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPC

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.