Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 136,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,052,000 after acquiring an additional 667,195 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

CAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,252.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,716. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

