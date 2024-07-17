Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 3,511 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of HBI opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

