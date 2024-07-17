Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 19.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in StealthGas by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of GASS opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.84. StealthGas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

