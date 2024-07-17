Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 645 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

CI opened at $339.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.08.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

