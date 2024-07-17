Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,511 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,511 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

