Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,773 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,402,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Barclays raised their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

