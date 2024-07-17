Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,382 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after buying an additional 614,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $935,000. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $4,412,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

