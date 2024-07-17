Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 36,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $186.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85. The company has a market cap of $965.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

