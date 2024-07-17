Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,681,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $263.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.22 and its 200 day moving average is $218.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.