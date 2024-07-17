Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Teekay alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teekay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 449,307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Teekay by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teekay by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Price Performance

NYSE:TK opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 105.70%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Teekay Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.