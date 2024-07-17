Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

