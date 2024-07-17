Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,131. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Up 1.8 %

Intapp stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

