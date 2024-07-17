Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.