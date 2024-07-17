Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

