International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93,110 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

