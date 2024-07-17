Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $44.50

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.50, but opened at $42.70. Invesco Solar ETF shares last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 219,569 shares trading hands.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

