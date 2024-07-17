Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSHQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $329,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.
