Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.17

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 28749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

