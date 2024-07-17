Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 32,820 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,232 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Institutional Trading of Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Coupang by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Stock Up 0.6 %

CPNG opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

