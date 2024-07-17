IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

