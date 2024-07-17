iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 67,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74,259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

