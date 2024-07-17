iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $13.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 604,931 shares trading hands.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
