iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $13.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 604,931 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

