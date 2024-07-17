iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $109.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.