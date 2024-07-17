iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,019,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 88,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $377.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.25 and a 200-day moving average of $335.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

