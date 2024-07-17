iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.27. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.334 dividend. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

