iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.27 and last traded at $84.27. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.
iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47.
iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.334 dividend. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
About iShares USD Bond Factor ETF
The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Bond Factor ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.