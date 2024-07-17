Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get Itron alerts:

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Itron’s FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

ITRI stock opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Itron has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

