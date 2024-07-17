Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.82.

ITRI stock opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

