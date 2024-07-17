ITV (LON:ITV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITV
ITV Price Performance
Insider Transactions at ITV
In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,428.87). 10.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.