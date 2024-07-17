ITV (LON:ITV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Get ITV alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITV

ITV Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ITV

ITV stock opened at GBX 82.99 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.68, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 55.49 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.85 ($1.10).

In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,428.87). 10.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.