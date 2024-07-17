J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.81.

JBHT opened at $176.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average of $182.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

