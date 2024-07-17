Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 76,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.