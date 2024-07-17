James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.61

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 294.61 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.28). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.28), with a volume of 35,710 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.86) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.
