James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.61

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 294.61 ($3.82) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.28). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.28), with a volume of 35,710 shares.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.86) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.06 million, a PE ratio of -326.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.61.

(Get Free Report)

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.