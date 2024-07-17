Janice Chaffin Sells 4,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janice Chaffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00.

PTC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PTC opened at $184.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.76. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PTC by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 67,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in PTC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in PTC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

