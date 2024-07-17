Janice Chaffin Sells 4,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Janice Chaffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00.
PTC Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PTC opened at $184.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.76. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PTC by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 67,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in PTC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in PTC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
