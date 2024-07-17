Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,914 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

NYSE PCG opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

