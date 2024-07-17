Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $30,845,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $11,160,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,776,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.53.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

