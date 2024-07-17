Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.44. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $145.06 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

