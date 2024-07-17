Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 283.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.06. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $36,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,454.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,454.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

