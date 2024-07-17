Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $171.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $172.27.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

