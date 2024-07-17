Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 216,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nextracker by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,146 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NXT opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

